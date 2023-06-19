Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Li is in Germany for the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation and an official visit. Photo: Xinhua
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives in Germany on first state visit to solidify relations amid ‘more chaos and changes’

  • Li Qiang will attend inter-government and business talks aimed at ‘properly handling differences’ with Berlin, according to Chinese state media
  • Premier will visit Bavaria, home to global brands such as Adidas, Allianz and Audi, before travelling to France for Summit for a New Global Financing Pact

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 4:03pm, 19 Jun, 2023

