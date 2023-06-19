Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology is the country’s biggest research institute. Photo: Handout
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing raises ‘serious concerns’ over Japan’s arrest of Chinese researcher in trade secrets case

  • Quan Hengdao was taken into custody last week on suspicion of leaking data from a top Japanese institute
  • Foreign ministry says it hopes Tokyo will respect the rule of law and fair competition

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 7:36pm, 19 Jun, 2023

