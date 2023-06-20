US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
In Blinken talks, China’s Wang Yi calls for Apec summit reset to US Indo-Pacific strategy
- The November forum in San Francisco is an ‘important opportunity’ to reconsider the contentious policy, China’s senior diplomat says
- In his three-hour meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Wang strikes cordial tone on bilateral cooperation in the region
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP