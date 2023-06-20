US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

In Blinken talks, China’s Wang Yi calls for Apec summit reset to US Indo-Pacific strategy

  • The November forum in San Francisco is an ‘important opportunity’ to reconsider the contentious policy, China’s senior diplomat says
  • In his three-hour meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Wang strikes cordial tone on bilateral cooperation in the region

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 3:59pm, 20 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE