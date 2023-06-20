US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AP
Blinken’s China trip could pave way for Xi-Biden meeting at Apec summit, analysts say
- US secretary of state’s visit signals mutual commitment to high-level engagement, raising hopes for talks between leaders in November, observers say
- Xi’s attendance at forum would show Beijing is serious about better ties, but absence would be sign relations have ‘gone off the rails’, expert says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AP