A new European Union economic plan does not name China directly, but can be seen as the first crystallisation of EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen’s concept of “de-risking”. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU unveils plan to de-risk ties with China, but faces fight to get members on board
- Outbound investment screening and broader export controls proposed in plan that does not directly refer to China but created with Beijing in mind
- Proposal comes days after Brussels urged member states to kick Chinese companies out of their 5G networks
