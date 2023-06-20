US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Reuters
The route to better US-China ties is via a ‘two-way street’, senior American diplomat says
- A day after US secretary of state’s visit, Daniel Kritenbrink says both countries must act to ease tensions
- Antony Blinken’s trip to China fulfilled its main objectives and Washington will keep pursuing military contacts, Kritenbrink says
