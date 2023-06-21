The Falkland Islands, also known as the Malvinas, is claimed by Britain and Argentina, which has demanded a return to negotiations over their sovereignty. Photo: Shutterstock
China backs Argentina’s Falklands claim, calls for end to ‘colonial thinking’
- Beijing envoy warns special committee on decolonisation of ‘serious implications’ for international order of hegemonism and power politics
- Meeting adopts resolution calling on Britain and Argentina to resume negotiations over sovereignty of the islands
