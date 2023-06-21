The US believes Chinese chemicals and equipment are used to make fentanyl that is smuggled into the US by Mexican drugs gangs. Photo: Reuters
China says US fentanyl sanctions are ‘smears and suppression’ just days after apparent agreement to work with Washington
- This week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Beijing had agreed to discuss a working group to stem flow of chemicals and equipment used to make drug
- But two days later a senior narcotics control official said China was ‘strongly dissatisfied’ with sanctions targeting companies and individuals
The US believes Chinese chemicals and equipment are used to make fentanyl that is smuggled into the US by Mexican drugs gangs. Photo: Reuters