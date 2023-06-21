Navy sailors recover a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon downed by the US military off the South Carolina coast in February. Photo: Handout via Reuters
As China hits back at ‘ridiculous’ Joe Biden comments on Xi Jinping, bilateral ties too feeble to weaken further, analysts say
- US President Joe Biden sparks row with comments on Chinese President Xi Jinping and ‘spy balloon’, just a day after top diplomat’s visit to China
- ‘Stop-start, forward-backward’ style of engagement to become routine, with China not hopeful of better rhetoric from Biden White House, observers say
