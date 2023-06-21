Navy sailors recover a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon downed by the US military off the South Carolina coast in February. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Navy sailors recover a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon downed by the US military off the South Carolina coast in February. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Diplomacy

As China hits back at ‘ridiculous’ Joe Biden comments on Xi Jinping, bilateral ties too feeble to weaken further, analysts say

  • US President Joe Biden sparks row with comments on Chinese President Xi Jinping and ‘spy balloon’, just a day after top diplomat’s visit to China
  • ‘Stop-start, forward-backward’ style of engagement to become routine, with China not hopeful of better rhetoric from Biden White House, observers say

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 11:22pm, 21 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Navy sailors recover a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon downed by the US military off the South Carolina coast in February. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Navy sailors recover a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon downed by the US military off the South Carolina coast in February. Photo: Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE