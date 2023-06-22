Observers said North Korea’s repeated missile launches are posing a severe challenge to China’s relations with South Korea. Photo: AP
Observers said North Korea’s repeated missile launches are posing a severe challenge to China’s relations with South Korea. Photo: AP
Could China’s hardball tactics drive Seoul further towards Washington?

  • Latest rift risks deepening South Korea’s relations with the US and Japan, which is having its own disagreements with Beijing
  • Observers said the squabble underscores how far ties have deteriorated during the Yoon administration

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 4:22pm, 22 Jun, 2023

