Beijing wants Taiwan’s mission in Suva to keep the name Taipei Trade Office in Fiji. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing wants Taiwan’s mission in Suva to keep the name Taipei Trade Office in Fiji. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan suffers another diplomatic blow as Fiji pulls the plug on representative office’s name change

  • Facing pressure from Beijing, Pacific island nation backtracks after agreeing in March to let Taipei mission reinstate title and diplomatic privileges
  • Taiwanese foreign ministry condemns mainland China for ‘belittling our sovereignty’ and voices regret over Suva’s failure to ‘uphold its position’

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 7:30pm, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing wants Taiwan’s mission in Suva to keep the name Taipei Trade Office in Fiji. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing wants Taiwan’s mission in Suva to keep the name Taipei Trade Office in Fiji. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE