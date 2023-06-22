Beijing wants Taiwan’s mission in Suva to keep the name Taipei Trade Office in Fiji. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan suffers another diplomatic blow as Fiji pulls the plug on representative office’s name change
- Facing pressure from Beijing, Pacific island nation backtracks after agreeing in March to let Taipei mission reinstate title and diplomatic privileges
- Taiwanese foreign ministry condemns mainland China for ‘belittling our sovereignty’ and voices regret over Suva’s failure to ‘uphold its position’
