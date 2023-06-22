US President Joe Biden talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the White House for a private dinner on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the White House for a private dinner on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

With China in mind, Biden and Modi to seal deals from space to chips, 5G to critical minerals

  • Leaders will hold talks on Thursday and announce a raft of agreements, senior US officials say
  • It comes as the two nations move closer amid a mutual desire to counter Beijing’s rising clout

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in Washington

Updated: 5:56pm, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the White House for a private dinner on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US President Joe Biden talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at the White House for a private dinner on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE