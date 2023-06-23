Former Chinese vice-premier Liu He is a familiar face to foreign governments and analysts. Photo: AP
exclusive | Elder Liu He remains China’s economic guide, including on US strategy

  • Numerous sources said the former vice-premier is regularly consulted by the leadership on important financial and economic affairs
  • The 71-year-old Harvard-trained economist is one of President Xi Jinping’s most trusted confidants

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 6:00am, 23 Jun, 2023

