Former Chinese vice-premier Liu He is a familiar face to foreign governments and analysts. Photo: AP
exclusive | Elder Liu He remains China’s economic guide, including on US strategy
- Numerous sources said the former vice-premier is regularly consulted by the leadership on important financial and economic affairs
- The 71-year-old Harvard-trained economist is one of President Xi Jinping’s most trusted confidants
Former Chinese vice-premier Liu He is a familiar face to foreign governments and analysts. Photo: AP