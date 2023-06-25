Southwestern Pakistan has seen increasingly frequent terrorist activities since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan in 2021. Photo: AFP
China stresses common threats, security as it pushes for Iran-Pakistan engagement
- Since the Taliban retook control of neighbouring Afghanistan, concerns have grown over more frequent extremist activities
- Beijing is pushing for peace solutions, and Pakistan is a key regional partner in China’s Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure plan
Southwestern Pakistan has seen increasingly frequent terrorist activities since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan in 2021. Photo: AFP