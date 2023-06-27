Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets Vietnamese counterpart to promote cooperation

Chinh’s visit to China is the first by a Vietnamese prime minister in seven years. He is leading a high-level government delegation which will attend the World Economic Forum, the so-called Summer Davos, in Tianjin from Tuesday to Thursday.

Li told Chinh that China would like to forge closer links with Vietnam’s development strategies through its own Belt and Road Initiative and a “bilateral cooperation leadership committee” established in 2006.

Key areas of cooperation, Li said, included law enforcement and security; trade and investment; science; education; culture and health. He added that railway connections, border port upgrades, agricultural trade, investment and energy were also topics of focus.

Vietnam is China’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at US$175 billion in 2022, accounting for a quarter of the total trade between China and Association of Southeast Asian Nations members.

South China Sea disputes have been a primary obstacle to bilateral relations. Beijing claims most of the South China Sea through a “nine-dash line”, while Vietnam claims the entire Paracel and Spratly Islands.

Besides two brief naval battles in 1974 and 1988, the two sides also frequently engage in clashes or confrontations over fishing rights as well as oil and gas development.

Vietnamese-built structures on the Vanguard Bank were recently involved in a dispute between the Chinese and Vietnamese coastguards. Photo: Handout

The latest incident was reported last month when the coastguards of China and Vietnam had another stand-off near the Vanguard Bank – the westernmost reef in the resource-rich Spratlys – over Vietnam’s latest oil development plan.

