Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says the EU should expand economic cooperation with Beijing, especially in electric vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
‘Suicide’ for economy: Hungarian foreign minister takes aim at EU’s China ‘de-risking’ strategy
- Budapest’s top diplomat, Peter Szijjarto, calls on Brussels to ‘come back to rationality’ and fix ties with Beijing
- Hungary is widely seen as the most ‘China-friendly’ member of the European Union
