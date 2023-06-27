New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is on a six-day visit to China – his first since being sworn into office in January. Photo: AP
China, New Zealand should be ‘partners, not adversaries’, Xi Jinping tells visiting prime minister
- Chinese president says both countries should improve the environment for business and investment as he welcomes New Zealand leader to Beijing
- Chris Hipkins, who is leading a trade delegation, tells of ‘warm and constructive’ discussion focused on economic relationship
