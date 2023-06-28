10 US lawmakers accuse China of using a “balloon technology” - similar to that developed by both countries under the Agreement between the US and China on cooperation in science and technology - to spy on US territory. Photo: US Navy via AP
US lawmakers urge end to decades-old science and tech agreement with Beijing to curb Chinese military advances
- STA pact was signed in 1979 under then US president Jimmy Carter to ‘strengthen friendly relations between both countries’, among other objectives
- 10 Congress members accuse Beijing of using ‘balloon technology’ similar to developments under the agreement to ‘surveil US military sites on US territory’
