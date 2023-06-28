A 59-year-old senior researcher at Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology is facing charges of illegally sending research data to a Chinese company. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese embassy officials visit researcher detained in Japanese trade secrets case, repeat ‘serious concerns’
- Senior Chinese researcher arrested in Tokyo accused of illegally sending confidential Japanese industrial technology data to a Chinese company
- Case is now before Japanese prosecutors as formal charges loom, report says
A 59-year-old senior researcher at Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology is facing charges of illegally sending research data to a Chinese company. Photo: Shutterstock Images