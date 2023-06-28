Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a meeting with the US delegation led by House Armed Services Committee chair Mike Rogers, at the presidential office in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen hails US NDAA defence act for ‘vital’ role in Indo-Pacific security
- Nine members of Congress who reviewed 2024 US National Defence Authorisation Act are in Taiwan for three days as part of Indo-Pacific trip
- Meeting the delegation in her office, President Tsai gives thanks for ‘long-standing and bipartisan concern’ and concrete action on Taiwan’s security
