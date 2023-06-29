The new Foreign Relations Law was adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislature. Photo: AP
Will Beijing’s new ‘umbrella law’ deepen uncertainty for foreign companies in China?
- The new Foreign Relations Law is Beijing’s latest legal weapon against sanctions, foreign interventions, and further consolidates party’s control
- But the legislation could mean external interactions based on political, not legal considerations, expert says
