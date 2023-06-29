Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry (left) with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Sri Lanka will stay neutral in China-India rivalry: foreign minister
- The island nation’s top diplomat said it would be better for the two Asian powers and the world if they could resolve their differences
- Ali Sabry also expressed confidence in his country’s continuing efforts to finalise debt restructure negotiations after last year’s crisis
