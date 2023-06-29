Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry (left) with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

Sri Lanka will stay neutral in China-India rivalry: foreign minister

  • The island nation’s top diplomat said it would be better for the two Asian powers and the world if they could resolve their differences
  • Ali Sabry also expressed confidence in his country’s continuing efforts to finalise debt restructure negotiations after last year’s crisis

Laura Zhou
Updated: 2:00pm, 29 Jun, 2023

