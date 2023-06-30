Visitors from China take a selfie in St Petersburg. Russia was one of the top destinations for Chinese tourists before the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
China-Russia relations
China /  Diplomacy

Russia calling: red carpet rolled out for Chinese tourists as Western sanctions bite

  • Russian tourism delegations have been showcasing their latest programmes tailored for Chinese clients, as US-led sanctions squeeze the sector
  • Tourist-friendly moves include new e-visa system and more Chinese signage, but security concerns, as with the recent Wagner rebellion, remain

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 3:06pm, 30 Jun, 2023

