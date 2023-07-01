Aircraft take off from US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa prefecture. Residents have opposed the US military bases that dot the region, but a subtle shift may be under way. Photo: AFP
Okinawa or Ryukyu? The prefecture on the front line of China-Japan ties
- Okinawan governor Denny Tamaki – who has long opposed US military bases – is expected to visit China from Monday
- Okinawan leadership may be seeking to increase bargaining power with Tokyo by conducting dialogues with Beijing, says analyst
