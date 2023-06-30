China and Vietnam have agreed to cooperate on an “effective code of conduct in the South China Sea ” and “low sensitivity” marine areas, in the latest show of strong ties between the Asian neighbours despite territorial disputes. In a joint statement following a high-profile visit to China by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the two sides reaffirmed their pledge to work together to reach “a substantive and effective code of conduct in the South China Sea that is consistent with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, at an early date”. “The two sides will seriously [realise common ground] on guiding the settlement of sea-related issues, satisfactorily control disagreements at sea, foster maritime cooperation, and work together to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the statement released on Friday said. Calling each other a foreign policy priority, the neighbours also pledged to deepen cooperation on connectivity, cross-border infrastructure, key mineral sectors and supply chains. “Vietnam pledges a favourable business climate for Chinese enterprises investing in the country,” the statement added. Beijing claims most of the South China Sea through what it calls its historical “nine-dash line”, while Hanoi is among several regional claimants to the Paracel and Spratly Islands. The dispute often gives rise to tense stand-offs at sea. To avoid confrontation and boost mutual trust at sea, the two sides started a dialogue mechanism in 2012 on cooperation in “less sensitive” areas, such as fisheries, marine protection, and research and rescue, as well as tourism and environmental protection. The joint statement said cooperation agreements signed included those on “less sensitive areas at sea”. Chinh, who took office in April 2021, was the first Vietnamese prime minister to visit China in seven years. The No 3 ranked Vietnamese politician had a series of meetings with top Chinese leaders during his stay, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang , legislative head Zhao Leji and top political adviser Wang Huning. He also addressed the World Economic Forum or “Summer Davos” in Tianjin on Tuesday. The latest pledges come as relations between the two Communist-run, ideologically close countries become increasingly complicated over South China Sea tensions. The United States, meanwhile, given its increasingly hostile rivalry with China, has been looking to bolster ties with Vietnam. Washington’s 2022 Indo-Pacific Strategy identified the former Cold War enemy as one of its “leading regional partners” – alongside India, New Zealand and Taiwan. On Thursday, a day after Chinh wrapped up his visit to China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted Le Hoai Trung, chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s External Relations Commission, in Washington. Both sides expressed willingness to further elevate ties. Productive meeting today with Vietnam Chairman of External Relations Le Hoai Trung. We discussed how we can further elevate and strengthen the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership, which has played an essential role in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific for over ten years. pic.twitter.com/aBO9zxA7r1 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 29, 2023 Vietnam has maintained a strategy of hedging its bets as competition worsens between China and the US, seeking to balance its ties with the two superpowers. As Chinh departed for Beijing on Sunday, Vietnam hosted nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan in the central port city of Da Nang for a six-day friendship visit. It was the third visit by a US aircraft carrier since the Vietnam war ended in 1975, and came days after the Japanese helicopter carrier JS Izumo stopped at Cam Ranh Bay, a few hundred kilometres south of Da Nang.