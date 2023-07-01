Chinese and US national flags. US intelligence officials have renewed warnings for American companies doing business in China. Photo: AFP
Chinese and US national flags. US intelligence officials have renewed warnings for American companies doing business in China. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US intelligence officials issue fresh warnings over risks of doing business in China

  • A bulletin issued by the US counter-intelligence centre warns that an update to China’s counter-espionage law has the ‘potential to create legal risks or uncertainty’
  • The bulletin says: ‘Any documents, data, materials, or items’ could be considered relevant to the law due to its ‘ambiguities’

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:48am, 1 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese and US national flags. US intelligence officials have renewed warnings for American companies doing business in China. Photo: AFP
Chinese and US national flags. US intelligence officials have renewed warnings for American companies doing business in China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE