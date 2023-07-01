The passing of the motion will see the US make a full return to Unesco this month. Photo: AP
China warns against ‘confrontation and division’ as US regains Unesco seat
- China votes no as US proposal to rejoin 193-nation UN agency is passed by 132 member states
- The US should promote unity and cooperation, rather than resist ‘influence of a specific country’, China’s permanent representative to Unesco says
