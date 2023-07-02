Zhu Yong exits the Brooklyn federal courthouse during a break from his trial in May. Photo: Reuters
Zhu Yong exits the Brooklyn federal courthouse during a break from his trial in May. Photo: Reuters
Operation Fox Hunt: how a US court case shed light on China’s pursuit of its fugitives

  • Two Chinese nationals and an American were found guilty of stalking a wanted former official from the central city of Wuhan
  • The trial highlighted some of the excesses of Beijing’s decade-long effort to repatriate people accused of corruption, analyst says

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 12:10pm, 2 Jul, 2023

