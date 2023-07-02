The unrest in France could pour cold water on the summer travel plans of Chinese tourists. Photo: Reuters
China warns of France travel risks after protesters attack tourist bus
- Beijing issues safety alert after at least five citizens injured amid protests in French port city of Marseille
- The unrest is the latest roadblock to European summer holiday for Chinese travellers, who also face long visa waits and pricey airfares
