The unrest in France could pour cold water on the summer travel plans of Chinese tourists. Photo: Reuters
China's border reopening
China warns of France travel risks after protesters attack tourist bus

  • Beijing issues safety alert after at least five citizens injured amid protests in French port city of Marseille
  • The unrest is the latest roadblock to European summer holiday for Chinese travellers, who also face long visa waits and pricey airfares

Hayley Wong
Updated: 3:44pm, 2 Jul, 2023

