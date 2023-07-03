Qu Dongyu was re-elected president of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) on Sunday. Photo: Bolivar Parra / Presidencia Ecuador / dpa
Chinese head of UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation re-elected

  • Qu Dongyu received 168 of 182 votes at a general assembly in Rome. The second four-year mandate for Qu is set to last until the end of July 2027
  • The former Chinese politician has long been under pressure, especially from Western countries, with diplomats saying cooperation with Qu is difficult

Updated: 12:26am, 3 Jul, 2023

