Qu Dongyu was re-elected president of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) on Sunday. Photo: Bolivar Parra / Presidencia Ecuador / dpa
Chinese head of UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation re-elected
- Qu Dongyu received 168 of 182 votes at a general assembly in Rome. The second four-year mandate for Qu is set to last until the end of July 2027
- The former Chinese politician has long been under pressure, especially from Western countries, with diplomats saying cooperation with Qu is difficult
