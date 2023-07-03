Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi says it is time for Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul to “regroup and restart” cooperation. Photo: AFP
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi accuses US of stoking tensions with Japan and South Korea
- In thinly veiled swipe, Wang says Washington sows division in East Asia and creates ‘cliques’ to exclude others
- He urges neighbours to adhere to ‘independence and self-reliance’ and avoid being swayed by outside influences
