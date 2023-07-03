It added that operators caught in violation of the controls could face administrative punishment or even criminal charges.

The decision came after the Netherlands announced new export controls on advanced chip manufacturing equipment last Friday, following Washington’s lead to curb China’s chip-making capabilities.

Companies in the Netherlands including ASML – one of the world’s most important producers of semiconductor machinery – will need to apply for a licence to export certain advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment overseas.

The Dutch restriction will come into effect on September 1.

China said it was “an abuse of export control measures and seriously disrupted free trade and international trade rules”.

In addition, Japan’s export restrictions on 23 types of chip-related equipment and materials will also enter effect later this month.

China is the world’s largest producer of the two elements, with more than 95 per cent of the global gallium output and 67 per cent of germanium production.

China is also the top producer of rare earth elements, a group of 17 metals essential to modern technologies, including advanced space technology and weapons. The country has more than 90 per cent of world’s rare earth production capacity.

Concerns have grown that China could “weaponise” its dominance in these critical elements amid competition between Beijing and Washington, which has escalated since the US launched its trade war in 2018.

China introduced an export control law in 2020 and eventually added more items into its list, including some rare earth-related items.