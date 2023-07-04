US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is expected to arrive in Beijing on Thursday for a four-day China visit. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
China-US ties: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has ‘frank and productive’ discussion with ambassador Xie Feng ahead of Beijing visit
- Yellen conveyed importance of the two largest economies working together on global challenges, including macroeconomic and financial issues, US side says
- On Saturday, Xie told Biden that Beijing hopes the US will work with China to stabilise and bring their relationship back on track
