Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit via video link from the Kremlin on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit via video link from the Kremlin on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

Russian people ‘united as never before’, Putin tells SCO leaders in first international event since Wagner mutiny

  • President Vladimir Putin thanks Shanghai Cooperation Organisation colleagues ‘for supporting the Russian leadership’
  • Russia will continue to resist provocation, he vows, hitting back against ‘illegitimate sanctions’ and external forces waging a ‘hybrid war’

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 9:09pm, 4 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit via video link from the Kremlin on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit via video link from the Kremlin on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE