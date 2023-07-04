Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit via video link from the Kremlin on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Russian people ‘united as never before’, Putin tells SCO leaders in first international event since Wagner mutiny
- President Vladimir Putin thanks Shanghai Cooperation Organisation colleagues ‘for supporting the Russian leadership’
- Russia will continue to resist provocation, he vows, hitting back against ‘illegitimate sanctions’ and external forces waging a ‘hybrid war’
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit via video link from the Kremlin on Tuesday. Photo: AP