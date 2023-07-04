China should drop any illusion that the US will make strategic concessions in their fraught relationship, according to Wang Jisi , a top Chinese academic on relations between the two countries. Speaking at the World Peace Forum hosted by Tsinghua University in Beijing on Monday, Wang said the recent rapprochement between China and the US was fragile and could be derailed by events like the balloon saga early this year. “Personally, I think China actually sees the US as its biggest external threat, and that threat is not just about national security but politics, too,” he said in a panel discussion. “The US has often said that it doesn’t want to change China’s [political] system but we are very concerned because of what it is doing and the fact that the US has a very negative opinion about China politically.” Wang said that despite efforts to improve communication he had seen little sign of change from Beijing and Washington. Instead, the two countries had toughened their economic and foreign policy positions, citing national security grounds. “This is why I think we should give up any illusion that the US would make strategic concessions to China,” he said. US outreach efforts have gained momentum in recent weeks. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Beijing last month and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will arrive in the Chinese capital on Thursday. More high-level engagement is expected but it is not clear if it will generate enough goodwill for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Apec summit in San Francisco in November. If he does go, it will be Xi’s first visit to the US since 2017. But Wang said ties were unlikely to improve anytime soon. “The nature of the US-China relationship has already determined that it will not improve in the near future, and that both sides now hold a negative view of the other,” Wang said. “Even if the relationship does get better, it will just be an improvement about the mood or a temporary détente.” Wang, president of the Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University, said there were also concerns about the potential fallout from another balloon-like incident . “I have some concerns that any unexpected event, such as the balloon incident or other events, could worsen bilateral relations once again, and we hope to avoid such an event,” he said. “The two sides had no better channels but to communicate through their diplomatic missions, but how can the Chinese embassy in the United States have any idea about who sent the balloon? The Chinese side needed time to find out and the US has difficulty understanding why it took so long.” If there were any incidents, particularly in the lead-up to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting or the G20 summit in New Delhi, each side would need to “avoid heated arguments or any confrontation”. “And that is something I think we can hope for,” he said. Observers have pointed to two other major possible sources of tension next year: the Taiwanese and US presidential elections. US President Joe Biden is expected to adopt a hawkish stand on China while he runs for re-election. And the election of any independence-leaning candidate in the Taiwan race could spell the end of any cross-strait improvements. Wang said he was worried how Beijing and Washington saw Taiwan differently. “The Americans often said that they want to maintain the status quo of the Taiwan Strait, but they also said they have heard Beijing wants progress in reunification [with Taiwan] and it does not want the separation of Taiwan and the mainland to continue in perpetuity,” Wang said. Such differences over Taiwan’s status would continue and even intensify, he warned. “China will certainly step up its suppression of ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and intensify its efforts of unification, while the US may continue to sell weapons and provide some political support to Taiwan – this is my major concern.” Beijing sees the island as a breakaway province to be brought back to its fold eventually and by force if necessary. The US does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but opposes changes to the island’s status quo. Wang also questioned if the US would abandon its policy of “strategic ambiguity” over Taiwan. “I don’t think strategic clarity is possible because it is unlikely for the US to say, in any case, at what point it would be willing to become involved in Taiwan militarily.” ‘Increasingly hostile’: are US-China relations headed for a downward spiral? He expected the US would continue to be “the most powerful military, economic and political power in the world” but China had its own edges such as a strong governance system. “China’s power has been on the rise quickly ... and the US’ power is also rising – but slowly – so it can be said that the US is in decline relative to China,” he said. Still, Wang said, he was worried about the growing polarisation of US politics that had undermined Washington’s reputation as a great democracy. “As someone who has observed the US for decades, I had not previously thought that US domestic politics would develop into such a partisan rivalry, where debate is not about policy but the two parties. This is not good for the long-term development of the US,” he said.