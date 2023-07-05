Denny Tamaki pays his respects on a visit to the graveyard. Photo: Kyodo
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki traces historic Chinese links with visit to Beijing cemetery

  • Tamaki paid his respects at the graves of travellers who came to China hundreds of years ago when Okinawa was part of the Ryukyu Kingdom
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping recently sparked concerns that Beijing may seek to raise the Okinawa issue in future when he alluded to these historical ties

Zhao Ziwen
Updated: 10:11pm, 5 Jul, 2023

