Qatar seeks to work with China to ease regional tensions, state minister says

Qatar hopes to strengthen ties with China and work together on easing regional tensions, its state minister told Beijing’s special envoy on Middle East affairs Zhai Jun. During the talks in Doha on Tuesday, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi said Qatar looked forward to boosting communication and coordination with China on hotspot issues in the region, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. Zhai said China attached importance to Qatar’s “unique and important role” in regional and international affairs and was willing to make joint efforts to maintain peace and stability. A Beijing-brokered deal reached in March between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restart diplomatic relations has raised expectations that China could act as a mediator in other conflicts, including between Israelis and Palestinians. Chinese leader Xi Jinping in June told the visiting president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, that China was willing to help promote peace talks with Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expected to visit Beijing in July. Zhai also met the UN undersecretary general for political and peacebuilding affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, in April and vowed to cooperate with the body to resolve hotspot issues in the region. This year marks 35 years since China and Qatar established diplomatic ties. Al-Khulaifi said the two nations had profound relations and had maintained a high level of coordination and cooperation in various fields. Energy ties have deepened over recent years, with QatarEnergy and China National Petroleum Corporation striking a 27-year agreement in June, through which China will purchase 4 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year from the Gulf Arab state. The deal came just seven months after Sinopec reached a similar deal with QatarEnergy. Zhai said China was willing to work with Qatar in accordance with the guidance of the two countries’ leaders, and to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level. Xi’s China-Arab summit success in Riyadh raises temperatures in Iran Xi last met Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in December, on the sidelines of the first China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital. Xi said at the time that the Arab world was “an important independent force in today’s multipolar world” and that China stood ready to work with Qatar to take the relations with Arab states and countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council to new levels. Qatar was welcome to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as a dialogue partner, he said.