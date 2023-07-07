In June, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told the visiting president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, that Beijing was willing to help promote peace talks with Israel. Photo: Reuters
China-Middle East relations
Qatar seeks to work with China to ease regional tensions, state minister says

  • Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi also calls for stronger ties with Beijing, in talks with China’s special envoy on Middle East affairs
  • Zhai Jun says Beijing is willing to make joint efforts to maintain peace and stability and points to Doha’s ‘unique and important role’

Cyril Ip
Updated: 3:00pm, 7 Jul, 2023

