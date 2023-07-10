Illustration: Lau ka-kuen
Illustration: Lau ka-kuen
China’s foreign relations law signals new red lines, but doesn’t say what crosses them

  • Sweeping legislation concentrates Communist Party’s power over diplomacy, but lack of clarity creates fresh barriers for business, analysts say
  • Law intended to counter America’s jurisdictional reach adds a ‘sheen of legality’ to Beijing’s actions on world stage, but may have practical limitations

Shi Jiangtao and Kandy Wong

Updated: 6:00am, 10 Jul, 2023

