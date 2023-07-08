US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is seen in Washington, DC, in April. Photo: TNS
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to meet women economists in Beijing
- Yellen, the first woman to head the US Treasury, has made women’s contributions and importance to economies a focal point of her tenure
- A senior Treasury official said the lunch with the Chinese economists would give Yellen a chance to interact with people ‘outside the normal policy structure’
