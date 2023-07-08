A suspected Chinese militia ship passes a Philippine coastguard vessel in the South China Sea on April 21. Photo: AP
US targets Asean partnership to ‘push back’ on China actions in South China Sea

  • Senior envoy touts ‘shared view and vision for the region’ ahead of Antony Blinken’s visit to Jakarta, criticising Beijing’s ‘many irresponsible acts’
  • Asean has struggled to coordinate a response to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, which oppose those of several of its members

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 7:12am, 8 Jul, 2023

