India is likely to avoid direct confrontation with China over the South China Sea as long as Beijing does not encroach on New Delhi’s core maritime interests, according to a former Indian naval officer. Photo: Bloomberg
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: Is India abandoning neutrality by backing Manila on Hague ruling?

  • Without naming China, New Delhi voices support for the Philippines in 2016 arbitration decision rejecting Beijing’s claims in contested waters
  • While some analysts say this signals India is shifting to align with US, others say it will avoid taking sides in wider regional disputes

Laura Zhou
Updated: 9:00am, 9 Jul, 2023

