US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is spending four days in China. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says close cooperation vital for economy and to fight ‘existential threat’ of climate change
- Yellen also says the two sides must discuss their concerns about economic practices and says Washington wants a ‘fair set of rules’
- Her visit follows a trip to Beijing last month by Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of ongoing efforts to repair strained ties
