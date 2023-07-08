The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is sometimes described as an alternative to the World Bank. Photo: Reuters
Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank says it found no evidence it is dominated by Communist Party
- The bank said it launched an internal review after former communications chief Bob Pickard quit, citing party influence and a ‘toxic culture’
- Pickard says the review is a ‘joke’ and said had left China in a hurry with the fate of the ‘two Michaels’ in mind
