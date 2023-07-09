US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wraps up her four-day visit with a press conference at the US embassy in Beijing. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wraps up her four-day visit with a press conference at the US embassy in Beijing. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: Washington will continue to act to protect national security, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • Yellen wraps up visit to Beijing by saying decoupling would be ‘disastrous’ and ‘virtually impossible’ to do
  • However, she said significant differences remain between the two sides while Beijing also hinted at deep divisions

Orange WangWendy Wu
Orange Wang and Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 12:20pm, 9 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wraps up her four-day visit with a press conference at the US embassy in Beijing. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wraps up her four-day visit with a press conference at the US embassy in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE