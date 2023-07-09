A giant screen broadcasts news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s address to the virtual SCO summit. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia looking to expand Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as alternative to Western order
- The Eurasian bloc is seeking to appeal to countries under Western sanctions with Iran joining this year and Belarus on course for membership
- Members are also looking to expand its economic role, with China pushing for national currencies to be used as an alternative to the US dollar
