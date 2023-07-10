US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Saturday. Photo: Pool
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Saturday. Photo: Pool
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Was China’s ‘rainbow reception’ for Janet Yellen warmer than Antony Blinken’s ‘snub’?

  • US treasury secretary’s busy four-day schedule included many meetings with top Chinese officials
  • Successful visit is being seen as a sign that Beijing is sincere about stabilising ties with the US

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Saturday. Photo: Pool
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Saturday. Photo: Pool
READ FULL ARTICLE