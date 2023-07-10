US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Saturday. Photo: Pool
Was China’s ‘rainbow reception’ for Janet Yellen warmer than Antony Blinken’s ‘snub’?
- US treasury secretary’s busy four-day schedule included many meetings with top Chinese officials
- Successful visit is being seen as a sign that Beijing is sincere about stabilising ties with the US
