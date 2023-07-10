Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Solomon Islands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi Jinping pledges economic, tech aid for Solomon Islands as ‘strategic partnership’ takes off

  • Solomons friendship ‘arrived belatedly, but has taken centre stage in China-Pacific Islands relations, Xi tells Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare
  • ‘Developing diplomatic ties was the right choice’, Sogavare says on second visit to Beijing since leading a switch in ties from Taipei

Hayley Wong
Updated: 10:15pm, 10 Jul, 2023

