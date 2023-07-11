Chinese President Xi Jinping with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China-Russia relations
Xi Jinping, meeting Russian parliament leader, vows further Beijing-Moscow cooperation

  • Remarks come during Monday session in Beijing with Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper legislative chamber
  • ‘The social and public opinion base of friendship between the two countries has become stronger for generations,’ Xi is quoted as saying by CCTV

Liu Zhen
Updated: 11:00am, 11 Jul, 2023

