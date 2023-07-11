Chinese President Xi Jinping with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping, meeting Russian parliament leader, vows further Beijing-Moscow cooperation
- Remarks come during Monday session in Beijing with Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper legislative chamber
- ‘The social and public opinion base of friendship between the two countries has become stronger for generations,’ Xi is quoted as saying by CCTV
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua