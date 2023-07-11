China sent its first medical team to Algeria six decades ago and has followed up with more than 30,000 healthcare workers to 76 countries since then, most of them in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
China builds on 60-year record to strengthen medical ties with Africa
- Beijing’s support for African countries has expanded beyond sending thousands of healthcare workers to vital infrastructure
- China-Africa health cooperation has also included funding for medicines and treatments as well as disease prevention
