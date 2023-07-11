Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s last public activities were in late June. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s last public activities were in late June. Photo: Reuters
China-Asean relations
China /  Diplomacy

‘Health reasons’: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to miss Asean meeting

  • Qin has not been seen in public since late last month, including talks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
  • China cancelled Josep Burrell’s trip because Qin was not available, sources say

Dewey SimLaura ZhouWilliam Zheng
Dewey Sim Laura Zhou and William Zheng

Updated: 3:43pm, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s last public activities were in late June. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s last public activities were in late June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE