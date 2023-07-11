‘Health reasons’: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to miss Asean meeting

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will not attend Asean meetings in Indonesia this week, extending a two-week absence because of “health reasons”, according to the foreign ministry. China’s foreign minister traditionally joins counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations but Qin will not be in Jakarta for the annual gathering on Thursday and Friday. Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat and Qin’s predecessor, will attend instead. Wang is one step higher in the Communist Party’s hierarchy and his presence reflects the importance China places on the relationship. The ministry declined to comment on whether Qin’s health issues were because of Covid. Qin has missed a string of diplomatic events and meetings over the past fortnight. According to the Chinese foreign ministry website, Qin’s last recorded activities were on June 25, when he met Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing to discuss China-Russia relations. Qin also held separate meetings that day with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry. Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, was scheduled to come to China on Monday to meet Qin and other senior officials, but China abruptly cancelled the trip . Diplomatic sources told the Post that the cancellation was because Qin Gang was not available. Qin was also absent from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s meetings in Beijing last week and the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Monday. Wang was present instead. Asked earlier whether Qin would attend the Asean meetings, the foreign ministry said only that information about China’s participation would be released in a timely manner.